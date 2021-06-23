Suns' Devin Booker Not Believed to Have Broken Nose Injury from Game 2 Collision

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley appeared to bump heads during the third quarter of Phoenix's 104-103 win over the Clips in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series Tuesday.

Both players left the court but were able to return in the fourth quarter. However, Suns head coach Monty Williams thought Booker's injury was far worse at first.

"He was probably playing with a great deal of pain," Williams told reporters postgame. I thought he broke his nose when I saw it. I worried about the blood continuing to flow."

Booker, who finished with 20 points in 41 minutes, gave an update on his health afterward.

The shooting guard played the entire fourth quarter, helping guide the Suns to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. He also got into it with Clips big man DeMarcus Cousins afterward:

The 24-year-old dropped 40 points in Game 1 to give Phoenix a 120-114 victory to kick-start the Western Conference Finals.

Game 3 will take place in Los Angeles' Staples Center on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.