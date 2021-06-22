Kyle Lowry Reportedly Declines to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry's next team reportedly will not be Team USA.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the guard declined an invitation to join the Americans at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Wojnarowski noted the decision is "because of his impending free agency this summer" as the longtime Toronto Raptors playmaker weighs his options.

Lowry suited up for the Red, White and Blue during the 2016 Games and helped lead them to the gold medal and an 8-0 record.

He averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in those Olympics while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range. He was a veteran presence and role player for a team that included players such as Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Klay Thompson.

This year's team is starting to come together without Lowry.

According to NBCOlympics.com, Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Durant, Draymond Green, James Harden, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum will all head to Tokyo as the United States looks to defend its gold medal.

While high-profile names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Irving, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis will not play, that is still plenty of starpower and figures to be enough for another first-place finish.

As for the 35-year-old Lowry, he enters free agency with a resume that includes six All-Star selections and the 2019 championship.

He averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 2020-21 for a Raptors squad that missed the playoffs.