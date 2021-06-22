Klay Thompson: 'Felt so Dang Good' to Return to Floor After Achilles Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson hasn't appeared in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals, but he is working his way back and took a big step this week.

"DubNation, I still have a really long, long, LOOOONG way to go," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "But my goodness, it felt so dang good to get up and down and see the ball go thru the net. Can't wait to burn em down next year!! Big milestone for me this week."

The Golden State Warriors guard suffered a torn left ACL during Game 6 of those NBA Finals which cost him the entire 2019-20 season. He then suffered a torn right Achilles tendon as he was working his way back, which ended his 2020-21 campaign before it even started.

The Warriors finished with the league's worst record during the first season he missed and then lost in the play-in tournament in the second.

Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history, and his presence alongside Stephen Curry is a nightmare for opposing defenses that have to account for them on the outside. Having him back for the 2021-22 season would be a major boost and take some of the responsibilities away from Curry.