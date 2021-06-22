NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Knicks and Warriors

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Knicks and WarriorsJune 22, 2021
While the 2021 NBA playoffs continue, so too does the NBA offseason. Both the scouting combine and the draft lottery are this week—with the lottery scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday—and free agency and the draft are right around the corner.
The draft is scheduled for July 29, while teams can officially sign free agents beginning on August 6.
It's never too early to begin planning for upcoming roster additions, and at least one franchise is looking at options for one of its current stars. Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding the NBA, the draft and the upcoming offseason.
Simmons, 76ers to Work on Shooting This Offseason
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is coming off a disastrous series against the Atlanta Hawks—a series in which he scored fewer than 10 points in four of the seven games. While Simmons does have the opportunity to represent Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, he plans to spend the summer on "skill development," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
Specifically, Simmons plans to work on his shooting—which has remained an issue throughout his pro career.
During a recent SportsCenter appearance (h/t Bleacher Report's Blake Schuster), Windhorst stated that the ambidextrous Simmons is "weighing" the possibility of switching his shooting hand.
According to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia also has an undisclosed plan in place to help Simmons improve his jump shots.
"After being here for a year, I really do believe we've identified what and how, and now we have to do the do part," Rivers said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
For his career, Simmons is a 56 percent scorer but has shot just 14.7 percent from beyond the arc and has a 59.7 percent free-throw percentage.
Knicks Eying a Trade Up in the Draft
Like the 76ers, the New York Knicks were ousted from the playoffs by the Hawks. They'll now turn their attention to the upcoming draft, where New York holds three selections in the top 32 picks. The problem is that the Knicks don't seem to believe that they have room for three rookies on their roster.
"Chief strategist Brock Aller will look to deal picks and money to move into the lottery, according to sources," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote. "[Coach Tom] Thibodeau doesn’t want too many more prospects on his roster."
New York currently owns the No. 19, No. 21 and No. 32 picks. Executives outside of the organization don't believe the Knicks will actually use all of those picks.
"That's a question some agents with players in New York's range are asking. They don't see the Knicks keeping all of their early picks (**No. 19, No. 21, No. 32)," Yahoo Sports' Ian Begley wrote. "Several opposing teams with picks near New York's feel the same way."
According to Begley, one unnamed executive believes that the Knicks could package their first three picks and move into the top eight. After Tuesday evening, we'll know who the top eight teams are and have a better idea of which might be willing to move down.
Warriors Not Interested in Re-Signing Kelly Oubre Jr.
While it's unclear which pending free agents will actually hit the open market, we have a good idea of one who might.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors have no plans to bring back forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
"The Warriors do have an interest in re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. this summer, sources told B/R, yet he presents a unique sign-and-trade opportunity for Golden State," Fischer wrote.
Oubre was acquired by Golden State in a November trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per Fischer, several players for the San Antonio Spurs are interested in teaming with Oubre. If there's a market for a player, a sign-and-trade is often on the table.
In 55 games with the Warriors, Oubre averaged 15.4 points, 1.3 assists and six rebounds while playing 30.7 minutes per game.
Fischer also reported that Golden State has no plans to move 2020 first-round pick James Wiseman at this time. Wiseman was selected second overall and appeared in 39 games for the Warriors this past season.
Pacers Set to Begin Coaching Search
The Indiana Pacers are one of several teams looking to add a new head coach this offseason. Nate Bjorkgren was fired earlier this month after only one season on the job. Under Bjorkgren, Indiana missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
According to Wojnarowski, the Pacers are set to begin their coaching search in earnest this week, with several early candidates on the docket.
"The Indiana Pacers are beginning head coaching interviews in Chicago this week, including Steve Clifford, Brian Shaw and Terry Stotts, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.
Clifford was recently let go as head coach of the Orlando Magic. Shaw is the current head coach of the G League Ignite, while Stotts was recently let go as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
While the Pacers did make the postseason in the five seasons prior to 2020-21, they never advanced past the opening round. Indiana was also swept in each of the last two years, suggesting that the Pacers needed to turn things around long before the hiring and firing of Bjorkgren.