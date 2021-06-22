NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Knicks and Warriors

2 of 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Like the 76ers, the New York Knicks were ousted from the playoffs by the Hawks. They'll now turn their attention to the upcoming draft, where New York holds three selections in the top 32 picks. The problem is that the Knicks don't seem to believe that they have room for three rookies on their roster.

"Chief strategist Brock Aller will look to deal picks and money to move into the lottery, according to sources," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote. "[Coach Tom] Thibodeau doesn’t want too many more prospects on his roster."

New York currently owns the No. 19, No. 21 and No. 32 picks. Executives outside of the organization don't believe the Knicks will actually use all of those picks.

"That's a question some agents with players in New York's range are asking. They don't see the Knicks keeping all of their early picks (**No. 19, No. 21, No. 32)," Yahoo Sports' Ian Begley wrote. "Several opposing teams with picks near New York's feel the same way."

According to Begley, one unnamed executive believes that the Knicks could package their first three picks and move into the top eight. After Tuesday evening, we'll know who the top eight teams are and have a better idea of which might be willing to move down.