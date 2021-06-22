Bulls Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Chicago Before 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls fans might be able to take some solace in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

That sentence probably sounds weird without added context. Some Bulls supporters likely feel the 2020-21 team underwhelmed and proved to be a disappointment given Chicago failed to reach the play-in tournament even after acquiring Nikola Vucevic. However, the Atlanta Hawks are proof that drastic year-over-year turnarounds are possible.

The Hawks had a worse record than the Bulls in 2019-20 yet find themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals just one year later. They bolstered their roster with a number of free-agent signings and really took off once Nate McMillan replaced Lloyd Pierce as head coach. Now, Atlanta is playing for a place in the NBA Finals.

The Bulls will not exactly have the same path as the Hawks in terms of bolstering their ranks, though. Chicago made its big move by trading for Vucevic and does not have the most cap space available in free agency, as Atlanta did last season.

That said, there is a general expectation president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley understand the holes on their roster and will seek out impact moves. First and foremost appears to be a backcourt upgrade of some sort.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported rival executives believe the Bulls will be aggressive in addressing the point guard spot. He added that names like Lonzo Ball, Dennis Schroder, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson are all "worth monitoring."

Chicago was somewhat lacking at the point last season. Coby White was more of a score-first guard with good distribution and steadiness off the bench but not as much of a threat to score.

Making a move for a playmaking guard who can handle the ball and either create for themselves or shoot efficiently from beyond the arc could make a big difference for the Bulls. Chicago has some pieces already in place and will now get a full season from Vucevic.

Finding ways to plug holes and complement the current roster with added two-way playmaking appears to be a priority for Karnisovas and Co. heading into the offseason. Perhaps some savvy moves will lead to a Hawks-esque sort of transformation.

Daniel Theis' Impending Free Agency

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Vucevic was not the only big man the Bulls acquired at the trade deadline this March.

Chicago acquired Daniel Theis from the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal that also landed the Bulls swingman Troy Brown. The German was ideally supposed to provide Chicago's frontcourt with some grit and energy. He did just that.

The 29-year-old averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23 games with the Bulls. He ran the floor for transition baskets and filled the lane offensively while giving the team a bigger, more physical body on the interior. He was also a capable passer.

The question for the Bulls now becomes: Will they keep Theis?

K.C. Johnson reported they are "interested" in re-signing the former Celtics man, who will be an unrestricted free agent later this summer. However, it may depend on his market.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Theis could earn more than the mid-level exception, and Johnson noted the Charlotte Hornets are among the teams expected to have interest while warning that the Bulls shouldn't try to get into a bidding war.

The second bit feels all the more pertinent considering Chicago has to consider the fact that LaVine will be a free agent next summer. That shouldn't preclude the Bulls from spending, but it does mean they will have to spend smart and prioritize needs.

Theis would likely provide a lot of value in Chicago's frontcourt, but it remains to be seen whether his time in the Windy City is any longer than just a brief stint this past spring.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference.