49ers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest moves of the 2021 NFL offseason when they traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft. That led to the selection of Trey Lance, who instantly became San Francisco's quarterback of the future.

While Lance is the future, the 2021 regular season is on the near horizon. As the 49ers aim to get back into playoff form, another trade or two could also be coming. Filling holes and acquiring assets should always be considered, and trading away players could be part of the equation.

Last offseason, the 49ers traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a first-round selection in the 2020 draft. While the pre-draft window has passed, late-offseason trades have become common in the NFL—New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, for example, was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks in late July last year.

Here we'll examine three trade candidates the 49ers could consider moving over the next couple of months.