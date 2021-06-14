49ers' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers had their 2020 campaign derailed by injuries to key players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and George Kittle. Having those players healthy should help San Francisco get back to being a playoff team in 2021.

Of course, adding reinforcements can help too, and the 49ers made some significant moves during the draft They traded up for quarterback-of-the-future Trey Lance, grabbed Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks in the second round and added Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third.

San Francisco's free-agent class isn't likely to get as much attention as its draft picks, but it could have a more immediate impact on the upcoming season. While the 49ers didn't go star-chasing on the open market, they did add some valuable veterans who could contribute right away.

Here we'll examine the three incoming veterans most likely to make an impact in 2021.