X

    Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 with Knee Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2021
    Alerted 59m ago in the B/R App

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Assistant Coach Chauncey Billups of the LA Clippers talks with Kawhi Leonard #2 during Round 2, Game 4 of 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 14, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night as he continues to deal with a sprained right knee.

    Leonard, 29, has already missed the final two games of the Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Utah Jazz and the first game of the Suns series as well. The Clippers are 2-1 without him in those games, which includes a 120-114 loss to the Suns in Game 1 on Sunday.

    He led the team in scoring (24.8 PPG) during the regular season, adding 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three. 

    Paired with Paul George, he was expected to have the Clippers in the running for a title this season after 2019-20's disappointing exit in the Western Conference semifinals. So it was a pretty big surprise to see the Clippers close out the Jazz without him. 

    "This was the biggest game of our season," George told reporters after the Game 5 win. "Especially being down our best player. We knew coming into this, we had to play together. We had to step up."

    "We've been playing men down all season," Reggie Jackson added. "We feel like it prepared us for this moment and we don't want our journey to end here. We want to give [Leonard] a chance to rest and figure out what's going on and hopefully he'll be back with us."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Winning a title without him, however, will prove a daunting task. Look for players like Terance Mann and Luke Kennard to take on a bigger role while Leonard is unavailable. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kawhi Leonard out, Marcus Morris ‘uncertain’ for Game 2

      Kawhi Leonard out, Marcus Morris ‘uncertain’ for Game 2
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Kawhi Leonard out, Marcus Morris ‘uncertain’ for Game 2

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Keep Wiseman? Trade the Wolves pick?

      @jakelfischer spoke with NBA execs to figure out the ripple effects for Tuesday's lottery 📲

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Lottery is Tuesday. @Jonwass just dropped his latest top-50 prospect rankings to get you ready 📲

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pacers Starting HC Interviews

      Indiana to begin interviews for new head coach this week, including Steve Clifford, Brian Shaw and Terry Stotts

      Report: Pacers Starting HC Interviews
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pacers Starting HC Interviews

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report