Celtics' 2021 NBA Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics were supposed to contend for the NBA crown this season.

They wound up barely participating in the playoffs. They needed the Play-In Tournament just to secure their spot, then they managed just a single victory in their first-round series loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

When a team falls that short of expectations, major changes often follow for the next campaign. There has already been a major shake-up in Boston once, with former president Danny Ainge retiring and former coach Brad Stevens moving to the front office to fill that spot. More moves could be on the way with the trade market looming as the most likely place for significant transactions.

Free agency is another place to make changes, though the Celtics' hands are tied a bit there. Stevens could easily find himself filling out the rest of his roster with only the taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum contracts at his disposal. Still, there's a chance to add value if the new executive looks in the right spot.