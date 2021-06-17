X

    Woj: Clippers Hopeful Kawhi Leonard Injury Isn't Severe; SF May Miss Playoffs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly "hopeful" Kawhi Leonard avoided a serious knee injury, but it's possible he will miss the remainder of the 2021 postseason.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there's "no chance" Leonard would play in the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals. It's expected Leonard will undergo more testing within the next 24-48 hours. 

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst dropped a bit of a bombshell when he reported the 29-year-old was expected to miss Los Angeles' Game 5 matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday because of a knee injury.

    According to Windhorst, the five-time All-Star had "landed awkwardly" while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 118-104 win on Monday.

    Leonard finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in that victory. He also threw down a thunderous jam on Derrick Favors.

    Following last year's collapse against the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers seem primed to fulfill their destiny and reach the NBA Finals. Los Angeles showed some mettle by beating the Dallas Mavericks in seven games after falling behind 0-2 in the series. Likewise, it dropped its first two games against the Jazz before reeling off three straight wins.

    Paul George put together a Herculean effort in Game 5 to give the Clippers a 3-2 series lead.

    Leonard's injury threatens to undo all of that progress, though, and it's difficult to envision the Clippers being in a position to win the NBA championship without him on the floor.

