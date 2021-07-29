Quentin Grimes' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Knicks turned to the backcourt Thursday, and Houston guard Quentin Grimes is now going to play ball in Madison Square Garden after going No. 25 overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Los Angeles Clippers owned the selection entering the evening but reportedly agreed to trade the pick to the Knicks in exchange for No. 21 overall and a future second-rounder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 21-year-old turned the corner as a dominant playmaker during the 2020-21 campaign and led the Cougars to their first Final Four since the 1983-84 season.





Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Quentin Grimes



Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Josh Hart

Scouting Report: Missing a bankable skill after a year at Kansas, Grimes transformed into a lethal three-point shooter after transferring to Houston while showcasing promising passing and defensive IQ for an NBA role player.

Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

RJ Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)

Obi Toppin, PF: $5M (2024)

Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)

Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)

Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)

Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)

Rokas Jokubaitis, PG (No. 34 overall pick)

Miles McBride, PG/SG (No. 36 overall pick)

Free Agents

Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

Alec Burks, SG: UFA

Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA

Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA

Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA

Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

Grimes started his career with the Kansas Jayhawks as a highly regarded 5-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He never quite found his footing as a go-to option at the blue-blood program, though, and transferred to Houston for the 2019-20 season.

Grimes was a solid contributor that first year with the Cougars but was at his best in 2020-21 when averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game and shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.

The newest member of the Knicks can do a bit of everything by shooting from the outside, battling for boards from the backcourt and defending multiple positions.

He'll be joined by a pair of guards in Zalgiris Kaunas' Rokas Jokubaitis (No. 34) and Miles McBride of West Virginia (No. 36), who were added later in the draft.