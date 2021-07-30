X

    Kessler Edwards' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    Pepperdine forward Kessler Edwards dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets have added Kessler Edwards to the roster after selecting the Pepperdine small forward with the No. 44 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerKessler Edwards

    Position: SF/PF

    Height6'8"

    Pro Comparison: Chuma Okeke

    Scouting ReportA 6'8" forward and consistent shooter with strong defensive tools IQ, Edwards has emerged as a potential three-and-D sleeper.

    Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

    Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

    Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

    Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

    DeAndre Jordan, C: $10.0M (2023)

    Cameron Thomas, SG: $1.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Nicolas Claxton, PF: $1.4M (2022)

    Alize Johnson, PF: $1.4M (2023)

    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2022)

    Kessler Edwards, SF/PF (No. 44 overall pick)

       

    Free Agents

    Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: UFA

    Jeff Green, PF: UFA

    Tyler Johnson, SG: UFA

    Bruce Brown, SG: RFA

    Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

    Mike James, PG: RFA

    Reggie Perry, C: RFA

    Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

    Edwards averaged 17.2 points per game last season while showcasing great efficiency in all phases, making 55.3 percent of two-point attempts, 37.8 percent from three-point range and 87.6 percent from the free-throw line.

    The 21-year-old saved his best for last, though, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last five games to end his college career. The production helped Pepperdine win the 2021 CBI tournament.

    The forward also filled up the stat sheet on the defensive end, averaging 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over his three years with the Waves.

    This versatility could help Edwards earn a role at the next level despite the significant jump in competition. He'll join a Nets team that added LSU's Cam Thomas at No. 27 overall.

