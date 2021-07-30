Kessler Edwards' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have added Kessler Edwards to the roster after selecting the Pepperdine small forward with the No. 44 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Kessler Edwards

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Chuma Okeke



Scouting Report: A 6'8" forward and consistent shooter with strong defensive tools IQ, Edwards has emerged as a potential three-and-D sleeper.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

DeAndre Jordan, C: $10.0M (2023)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $1.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Nicolas Claxton, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Alize Johnson, PF: $1.4M (2023)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Kessler Edwards, SF/PF (No. 44 overall pick)

Free Agents

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: UFA

Jeff Green, PF: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: UFA

Bruce Brown, SG: RFA

Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

Mike James, PG: RFA

Reggie Perry, C: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

Edwards averaged 17.2 points per game last season while showcasing great efficiency in all phases, making 55.3 percent of two-point attempts, 37.8 percent from three-point range and 87.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The 21-year-old saved his best for last, though, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last five games to end his college career. The production helped Pepperdine win the 2021 CBI tournament.

The forward also filled up the stat sheet on the defensive end, averaging 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over his three years with the Waves.

This versatility could help Edwards earn a role at the next level despite the significant jump in competition. He'll join a Nets team that added LSU's Cam Thomas at No. 27 overall.