Breaking Down the 'New Guys' Likely Starting at QB for Top 25 Teams

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

College football fans are rarely more optimistic than the moment their favorite team is readying to start a new quarterback.

This transition is simply a part of the game. And in 2021, that means Clemson replacing Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State moving on from Justin Fields. National champion Alabama and Pac-12 winner Oregon will have new quarterbacks, along with a handful of other programs that enter the fall as Top 25 teams.

The teams highlighted are based on Bleacher Report's preseason Top 25 and listed in ascending order.

While the choices are ultimately subjective, the decisions factor in previous experience and the most current information.