Final Picks for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Hell in Cell 2021 Card

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE defies logic in a feud and goes in other directions rather than the simplest path, it opens up speculation that something is afoot.

Curiously, why is Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair yet another match not inside Hell in a Cell? Their feud has enough about it that it could have used the stipulation well.

Is that because WWE wants to keep this going and is trying to avoid any sense of finality? If that's the case, does that mean Ripley is dropping the title so she can once more be the one chasing The Opportunity?

Second, why has most of this story lately revolved around Nikki Cross outlasting Beat the Clock scenarios? She isn't even factored in to make this a Triple Threat match!

All too often, odd scenarios like this are a product of WWE having no idea what to do and just going with random things for the sake of getting through a particular day, not worrying how any of it will play out in the long run, or it's because this is setting up something else.

With fans coming back, it wouldn't be shocking to find out that Flair will win the title here just so she can drop it to a returning Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Then again, who's to say Ripley doesn't fill that role and Flair doesn't just make her own opportunity by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase?

This is the hardest match to predict, but when in doubt, the champion has the technical advantage.

Prediction: Ripley wins.