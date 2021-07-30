X

    JT Thor's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    Auburn's JT Thor (10) goes up to dunk against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    The Charlotte Hornets turned to the frontcourt Thursday after selecting Auburn forward JT Thor with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

    Charlotte acquired the selection earlier in the evening when it sent the No. 57 selection in this year's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for No. 37 overall and center Mason Plumlee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    While the 18-year-old didn't marvel from a statistical standpoint during his one collegiate season, he brings a high ceiling as a versatile and athletic big who can capitalize on matchup problems.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: JT Thor

    Position: PF

    Height: 6'10"

    Pro Comparison: Wenyen Gabriel

    Scouting Report: Thor will require patience, but for a 6'10" forward, his shooting, ability to put the ball down and defensive mobility are selling points for today's NBA.

    Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Gordon Hayward, SF: $30M (2024)

    Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)

    LaMelo Ball, PG: $8.0M (2024)

    Miles Bridges, SF: $4.1M (2022)

    P.J. Washington, PF: $4.0M (2023)

    James Bouknight, SG: $3.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Kai Jones, PF: $2.3M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2.2M (2024)

    Jalen McDaniels, PF: $1.5M (2023)

    Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)

    Nick Richards, C: $1.4M (2023)

    Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)

    JT Thor, PF (No. 37 overall pick)

       

    Free Agents

    Cody Zeller, C: UFA

    Malik Monk, SG: RFA

    Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA

    Brad Wanamaker, PG: UFA

    Devonte' Graham, PG: RFA

    Grant Riller, PG: RFA

    Nate Darling, SG: RFA

     

    He arrived at Auburn as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he didn't quite live up to the hype and averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three-point range.

    Thor is athletic enough to work in pick-and-rolls and run to the rim at the next level on the offensive side, although he will need to make more of his outside shots to fully realize his potential. Defensively, he is versatile enough to guard multiple positions and provide rim protection for Charlotte.

    The Hornets also added another big man in Texas' Kai Jones earlier in the evening at No. 19. Charlotte started its draft by picking UConn guard James Bouknight at No. 11.

