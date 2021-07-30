JT Thor's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets turned to the frontcourt Thursday after selecting Auburn forward JT Thor with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Charlotte acquired the selection earlier in the evening when it sent the No. 57 selection in this year's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for No. 37 overall and center Mason Plumlee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the 18-year-old didn't marvel from a statistical standpoint during his one collegiate season, he brings a high ceiling as a versatile and athletic big who can capitalize on matchup problems.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: JT Thor

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Wenyen Gabriel



Scouting Report: Thor will require patience, but for a 6'10" forward, his shooting, ability to put the ball down and defensive mobility are selling points for today's NBA.

Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Gordon Hayward, SF: $30M (2024)

Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)

LaMelo Ball, PG: $8.0M (2024)

Miles Bridges, SF: $4.1M (2022)

P.J. Washington, PF: $4.0M (2023)

James Bouknight, SG: $3.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Kai Jones, PF: $2.3M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2.2M (2024)

Jalen McDaniels, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)

Nick Richards, C: $1.4M (2023)

Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)

JT Thor, PF (No. 37 overall pick)

Free Agents

Cody Zeller, C: UFA

Malik Monk, SG: RFA

Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA

Brad Wanamaker, PG: UFA

Devonte' Graham, PG: RFA

Grant Riller, PG: RFA

Nate Darling, SG: RFA

He arrived at Auburn as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he didn't quite live up to the hype and averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three-point range.

Thor is athletic enough to work in pick-and-rolls and run to the rim at the next level on the offensive side, although he will need to make more of his outside shots to fully realize his potential. Defensively, he is versatile enough to guard multiple positions and provide rim protection for Charlotte.



The Hornets also added another big man in Texas' Kai Jones earlier in the evening at No. 19. Charlotte started its draft by picking UConn guard James Bouknight at No. 11.