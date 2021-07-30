X

    Joel Ayayi's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJuly 30, 2021
    Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) drives up court during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Joel Ayayi will join the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The 21-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range for Gonzaga last season. All of those tools came together perfectly in a Final Four matchup against UCLA when he dropped 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.

    However, the Frenchman was just one piece in a monster Bulldogs lineup featuring NBA prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard.

    Ayayi has shown he can make the most of a rotation teeming with star power in college, and now he'll get the opportunity to prove it in the NBA with Los Angeles. 

            

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Joel Ayayi

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Pro Comparison: Theo Maledon

    Scouting Report: Scouts see Ayayi finding NBA success playing the same role he played at Gonzaga, where he handled in ball-screen situtations, made open shots, cut and rebounded.

                 

    Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Russell Westbrook, PG: $44.2M (2023)

    LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

    Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

    Marc Gasol, C: $2.6M (2022)

    Alfonzo McKinnie, SF: $1.8M (2023)

          

    Free Agents

    Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

    Wesley Matthews, SG: UFA

    Alex Caruso, SG: UFA

    Jared Dudley, SF: UFA

    Markieff Morris, PF: UFA

    Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: RFA

    Andre Drummond, C: UFA

    Ben McLemore, SF: UFA

    Kostas Antetokounmpo, PF: RFA

    Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

             

    Ayayi has enough talent to stick around in the league as long as his development continues on its current path. 

