Joel Ayayi's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Joel Ayayi will join the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



The 21-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range for Gonzaga last season. All of those tools came together perfectly in a Final Four matchup against UCLA when he dropped 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.

However, the Frenchman was just one piece in a monster Bulldogs lineup featuring NBA prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard.

Ayayi has shown he can make the most of a rotation teeming with star power in college, and now he'll get the opportunity to prove it in the NBA with Los Angeles.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Joel Ayayi

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Theo Maledon

Scouting Report: Scouts see Ayayi finding NBA success playing the same role he played at Gonzaga, where he handled in ball-screen situtations, made open shots, cut and rebounded.

Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Russell Westbrook, PG: $44.2M (2023)

LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

Marc Gasol, C: $2.6M (2022)

Alfonzo McKinnie, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Free Agents

Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

Wesley Matthews, SG: UFA

Alex Caruso, SG: UFA

Jared Dudley, SF: UFA

Markieff Morris, PF: UFA

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: RFA

Andre Drummond, C: UFA

Ben McLemore, SF: UFA

Kostas Antetokounmpo, PF: RFA

Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

Ayayi has enough talent to stick around in the league as long as his development continues on its current path.