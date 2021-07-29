Jaden Springer's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

Below, we take a look at Springer's scouting report as he heads into the NBA and the new roster he will be joining in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jaden Springer



Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: De'Anthony Melton

Scouting Report: A combo guard, Springer plays on and off the ball with the strength to drive through contact, passing IQ for secondary playmaking, spot-up shooting accuracy and strong defensive tools.

76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

Ben Simmons, PG: $35.4M (2025)

Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)

Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.7M (2023)

Anthony Tolliver, PF: $2.6M (Team option)

Tyrese Maxey, PG: $2.5M (2024)

Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Jaden Springer, G: $1.64M (2025)

Isaiah Joe, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Paul Reed, PF: $1.3M (2023)

Free Agents

Danny Green, SG: UFA

Furkan Korkmaz, SG: UFA

Mike Scott, PF: UFA

Dwight Howard, C: UFA

Gary Clark, PF: RFA

Rayjon Tucker, SF: RFA

In his lone season at Tennessee, Springer made his mark, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games (15 starts). NBA teams surely took notice of his perimeter shooting (43.5 percent from three).

"The biggest thing I would say is that his shot selection from behind the arc has allowed him to shoot such a high percentage," his associate head coach Mike Schwartz told reporters in January. "That is really impressive from a freshman, especially when you consider that people were really questioning what kind of three-point shooter he is [coming in]. They wanted to see. He has proven it. But a lot of it is because of his shot selection."

He helped lead the Volunteers to the NCAA men's basketball tournament, though they bowed out in the first round against an Oregon State team that made an improbable run to the Elite Eight.

After a heartbreaking and frustrating loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, rumors continue to swirl about the future of this Sixers roster and where Ben Simmons fits in.

As of right now, though, everything remains the same. Springer's shooting touch will make a nice complement on this roster, especially if Danny Green decides to leave as an unrestricted free agent.