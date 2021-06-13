LA Knight Beats Cameron Grimes, Wins Million Dollar Title at NXT In Your House

Credit: WWE.com

LA Knight beat Cameron Grimes in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night to win the Million Dollar Championship.

Grimes was making his way toward the glass case holding the title belt before Knight tipped over the giant gold ladder to send his opponent to the outside. That cleared his path toward victory.

The wheels were set in motion for Sunday's highly anticipated bout a few months ago when Grimes debuted a new character. Grimes claimed he invested in GameStop stock and cryptocurrency, thus making him filthy rich.

Grimes threw his money and status around in subsequent weeks until he met his match in the form of WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

Every time Grimes would attempt to show off, DiBiase would show up and outshine him. That included DiBiase buying a nicer and more expensive watch than Grimes, as well as DiBiase outbidding Grimes in an auction for a house.

Eventually, DiBiase admitted that he saw some of himself in Grimes and wanted to give him an opportunity to follow in his footsteps, which is when Knight stepped in and suggested he was more deserving of carrying on the Million Dollar Man legacy.

Both Grimes and Knight impressed DiBiase on occasion, but they also lost matches to Jake Atlas due to distracting each other or getting distracted by DiBiase.

Ultimately, DiBiase decided to give both Grimes and Knight an enormous opportunity, as he announced on the go-home episode of NXT prior to TakeOver: In Your House that they would do battle in a ladder match at the pay-per-view.

When a confused Grimes asked what they would be vying for, DiBiase revealed the Million Dollar Championship, which is a title he created during his WWE heyday in 1989.

Prior to Sunday, only four Superstars in WWE history had technically held the Million Dollar title: DiBiase, Virgil, "The Ringmaster" Steve Austin and Ted DiBiase Jr.

DiBiase's son last held it in 2010, meaning Sunday ended more than a decadelong hiatus for the title on WWE programming.

With the win, Knight is the new Million Dollar champion and DiBiase's protege, while Grimes is left to wonder what could have been.

