Corey Kispert's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

The Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga star Corey Kispert with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Corey Kispert

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Joe Harris

Scouting Report: Scout see Kispert as the draft's best shooter with a quick release and shot-making skills to drill jumpers off movement. He doesn't create, but he's lethal from deep and excellent in transition with a high IQ in the half court.

Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bradley Beal, SG: $35.9M (2023)

Davis Bertans, SF: $16M (2025)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: $13.04M (2023)*

Kyle Kuzma, PF: $13M (2024)*

Montrezl Harrell, C: $9.72M (2022)*

Thomas Bryant, C: $8.3M (2022)

Rui Hachimura, PF: $4.7M (2023)

Deni Avdija, SF: $4.6M (2024)

Corey Kispert, G: $2.74M (2025)

Chandler Hutchison, SF: $1.7M (2022)

Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Anthony Gill, PF: $1.2M (2022)

Caleb Homesley, SG: $1.1M (2024)

*Will be acquired as part of trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free Agents

Robin Lopez, C: UFA

Ish Smith, PG: UFA

Raul Neto, PG: UFA

Alex Len, C: UFA

Isaac Bonga, SF: RFA

Cassius Winston, PG: RFA

Garrison Mathews, SG: RFA

The 6'7" forward was a consensus first-team All-American and the West Coast Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020-21.

The 22-year-old steadily improved over his four seasons with the Zags, going from a role player as a true freshman to being one of the top players in the country. In his final year, he averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds and shot 52.9 percent from the field.

Gonzaga averaged the most points (91.0 per game) and ranked 44th in three-point percentage (36.8). Part of that success was owed to Kispert, who connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game and shot 44.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wizards received good news on Thursday when Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported Bradley Beal plans to stay with the team to start next season.

Beal's apparent commitment gave general manager Tommy Sheppard the ability to build around his star guard. Kispert is an experienced college player who should be ready to step in as a contributor right away to help the Wizards get back to the playoffs next season.