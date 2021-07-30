Filip Petrusev's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers selected center Filip Petrusev with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.



The 21-year-old ascended to stardom last season with Mega Basket in his native Serbia, winning the Adriatic League MVP while leading the league with 23.6 points per game. He previously played two seasons of college basketball at Gonzaga.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Filip Petrusev

Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

Pro Comparison: Mike Muscala



Scouting Report: After generating no draft buzz through two seasons at Gonzaga, Petrusev took his game overseas, developed into a shooter and earn MVP honors of the Adriatic League.

76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

Ben Simmons, PG: $35.4M (2025)

Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)

Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.7M (2023)

Anthony Tolliver, PF: $2.6M (Team option)

Tyrese Maxey, PG: $2.5M (2024)

Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Jaden Springer, G: $1.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Isaiah Joe, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Paul Reed, PF: $1.3M (2023)

Filip Petrusev, C (No. 50 overall pick)

Free Agents

Danny Green, SG: UFA

Furkan Korkmaz, SG: UFA

Mike Scott, PF: UFA

Dwight Howard, C: UFA

Gary Clark, PF: RFA

Rayjon Tucker, SF: RFA

Petrusev may not immediately come over to the NBA after signing a two-year contract with Mega Basket last year, but he's an interesting prospect who was a bona fide superstar in one of Europe's most competitive leagues.

It's certainly a smart risk to take for Philadelphia at this point in the draft. Earlier in the night, the 76ers also added Tennessee guard Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall.