Austin Reaves' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Coming off a star-making 2020-21 season at the University of Oklahoma, Austin Reaves will begin his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Austin Reaves



Position: SG

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: John Konchar

Scouting Report: Reaves is a crafty scorer with advanced shot-making skills, though he'll need to improve his range.

Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Russell Westbrook, PG: $44.2M (2023)

LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

Marc Gasol, C: $2.6M (2022)

Alfonzo McKinnie, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Free Agents

Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

Wesley Matthews, SG: UFA

Alex Caruso, SG: UFA

Jared Dudley, SF: UFA

Markieff Morris, PF: UFA

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: RFA

Andre Drummond, C: UFA

Ben McLemore, SF: UFA

Kostas Antetokounmpo, PF: RFA

Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

2021 Draft Picks

Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky

Reaves is older than a typical NBA rookie. The 23-year-old began his college career at Wichita State in 2016-17. He spent two years with the Shockers before transferring to Oklahoma in 2019.

During his first season with the Sooners, he averaged 14.7 points per game despite shooting just 38.1 percent from the field.

As a senior in 2020-21, Reaves was named to the All-Big 12 first team. He led the team in scoring with 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 starts. He shot 44.3 percent from the field on a career-high 12.6 attempts per game.