    Austin Reaves' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
    Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

    Coming off a star-making 2020-21 season at the University of Oklahoma, Austin Reaves will begin his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

              

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Austin Reaves

    Position: SG

    Height6'6"

    Pro Comparison: John Konchar

    Scouting ReportReaves is a crafty scorer with advanced shot-making skills, though he'll need to improve his range.

              

    Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Russell Westbrook, PG: $44.2M (2023)

    LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

    Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

    Marc Gasol, C: $2.6M (2022)

    Alfonzo McKinnie, SF: $1.8M (2023)

              

    Free Agents

    Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

    Wesley Matthews, SG: UFA

    Alex Caruso, SG: UFA

    Jared Dudley, SF: UFA

    Markieff Morris, PF: UFA

    Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: RFA

    Andre Drummond, C: UFA

    Ben McLemore, SF: UFA

    Kostas Antetokounmpo, PF: RFA

    Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

               

    2021 Draft Picks

    Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky

                

    Reaves is older than a typical NBA rookie. The 23-year-old began his college career at Wichita State in 2016-17. He spent two years with the Shockers before transferring to Oklahoma in 2019.

    During his first season with the Sooners, he averaged 14.7 points per game despite shooting just 38.1 percent from the field.

    As a senior in 2020-21, Reaves was named to the All-Big 12 first team. He led the team in scoring with 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 starts. He shot 44.3 percent from the field on a career-high 12.6 attempts per game.

