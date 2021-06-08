10 Super Seniors Who Will Make the Biggest Impact in 2021

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA decided the 2020 season would not count as a year of eligibility. All college football players—regardless of athletic class standing—had the opportunity to stick around for another year.

A strong number of key contributors did exactly that.

Many of these players, popularly known as "super seniors," will impact the 2021 campaign. We're highlighting 10 of the players most likely to influence the national conversation—not necessarily the 10 most talented super seniors.

The list considers a player's past production, his projected role in 2021 and the possibility that his team competes for a conference (or national) title.