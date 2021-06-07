Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Monday's NBA Playoffs

2 of 3

The roster decision at center is not as straightforward as it appears with Jokic.

Ayton comes in with a lower salary by $3,200, and he has achieved success in his meetings with the Denver Nuggets big man.

According to Stat Muse, Ayton averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds in seven meetings against Jokic. If Ayton comes close to those totals in Monday's Game 1, he could have a FanDuel point total around the 40s or 50s.

Ayton produced 40 or more FanDuel points in three of the first four games versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He had a trio of 20-point double-doubles to start the series.

The concern with Ayton comes from his production in Games 5 and 6. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds, respectively, and his field-goal attempts dropped significantly.

If the Ayton from the first three playoff contests shows up in Game 1, he could provide incredible value to a roster that could comfortably fit one of Durant and Antetokounmpo and Irving and Booker.

If you do not trust Ayton, Lopez is worth serious consideration as a value play $6,000. He had 25.5 FanDuel points in Game 1 and could increase that total if Milwaukee's approach shifts in Game 2.

The Bucks attempted 30 three-point shots, but Lopez and the four players who came off the bench to play more than 10 minutes combined for nine attempts.

To beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee has to be more efficient from three-point range and Lopez has the potential to knock down a few triples.

Lopez also has a solid rebounding opportunity in front of him because of all the shots taken in Game 1. If Khris Middleton is on the perimeter more, Lopez could see an uptick from the five boards he brought in on Saturday.

With Irving and Booker under $10,000, it is not required to go with a value play at center, but if you do, Ayton and Lopez have the potential to score a decent amount to make you feel okay about not choosing Jokic.