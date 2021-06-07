Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles' Offseason Plans

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Los Angeles Lakers have shifted their focus to the offseason. It will be a period featuring some uncertainty for the team as it tries to figure out the best way to fill out its roster ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers don't have to worry about LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Their two biggest stars are under contract for next season, which means they should be strong enough to get back to the playoffs again. But Los Angeles' other decisions could affect whether it returns to being an NBA title contender or if it has another early departure from the postseason.

Eight Lakers players are set to become free agents this offseason, and seven of them are unrestricted. Perhaps the most interesting decision that Los Angeles will need to make is whether to bring back point guard Dennis Schroder.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers and Schroder were negotiating a contract extension during the season. But that doesn't necessarily mean Los Angeles was pleased with Schroder, who made it clear he wanted to start and not be the sixth man when he arrived in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in November.

"His play on the court frustrated some in the organization, according to sources," Shelburne wrote. "By the trade deadline, L.A. was including him in trade discussions for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry."

If the Lakers were open to dealing Schroder midseason, will they want to bring him back now that he's a free agent? Could they seek other options to fill their new vacancy at point guard?

Schroder started 61 games for Los Angeles this past season, averaging 15.4 points (his lowest since the 2015-16 campaign) and 5.8 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. During the six-game playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 14.3 points per game and shot 40 percent.

Several other Lakers guards are set to hit free agency, and as The Athletic's John Hollinger recently pointed out, the team's tax situation will make it "virtually impossible" for it to bring back all of its players. So Los Angeles is sure to lose at least one or two players who were on its 2020-21 roster.

Hollinger noted that Alex Caruso, who made $2.5 million this past season, is "due for a major raise," and that he could receive offers close to the mid-level exception. The 27-year-old guard has spent his first four NBA seasons with the Lakers.

In addition to Caruso, Hollinger puts Talen Horton-Tucker, who will be Los Angeles' lone restricted free agent, in a similar position.

"Ditto for...Horton-Tucker, who is likely to draw offer sheets in the same range from teams who question whether the Lakers can stomach a large luxury tax hit for a developmental player," Hollinger wrote.

Los Angeles may not have repeated as the NBA champion (or even made a playoff run), but it was heavily affected by injuries throughout the season. James missed time because of an ankle injury, while Davis couldn't finish the first-round postseason series because of a groin injury. Other key players also missed time throughout the year.

So if it's up to general manager Rob Pelinka, the 2021-22 Lakers will look pretty similar to the 2020-21 version.

"I'm convinced that, again, without some of the unforeseen circumstances this year, the challenges that we had to face, that we'd be a championship-caliber team," Pelinka said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So the goal is to try to keep that core group together."

It will be interesting to see how successful the Lakers are in doing that, especially as they have decisions to make regarding which free agents they prioritize. There's still some time before they have to do that, but there's sure to be plenty of rumors and speculation in the meantime.