X

    Chauncey Billups Reportedly Emerges as Favorite for Blazers Head Coaching Job

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 16: Assistant Coach, Chauncey Billups of the LA Clippers talks to Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the game against the Utah Jazz during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 16, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers are closing in on hiring Chauncey Billups to be the team's next head coach, according to multiple reports Friday evening.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    The Portland Trail Blazers are locked in on Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach and are hopeful to finalize a deal, sources tell me and @sam_amick.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Chauncey Billups has emerged as the frontrunner to be offered the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, sources tell ESPN.

    Billups would replace Terry Stotts, who parted ways with the team in early June after nine seasons.

    The Trail Blazers had been as consistent as they come under Stotts, reaching the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. The squad peaked in 2018-19 with a trip to the Western Conference Finals after posting a 53-29 record during the regular season.

    There wasn't enough postseason success, however, with the Blazers losing in the first round in four of the last five years. The team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round this year after earning the No. 6 seed with a 42-30 campaign.

    Portland will look for more success under Billups, assuming the deal is finalized.

    The 44-year-old has spent the past season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. He worked as an analyst for ESPN before moving to the sideline.

    As a player, Billups earned five All-Star selections to go with the 2004 NBA Finals MVP award for the Detroit Pistons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The former point guard has been considered one of the top contenders for the job alongside Jason Kidd.

    "I like J. Kidd and Chauncey," Damian Lillard told Jason Quick and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    Lillard is a six-time All-Star, and a new voice in the locker room could be enough for the talented roster that includes CJ McCollum, Norman Powell (player option for 2021-22), Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons to take the next step.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NBA Combine Results: Friday Scrimmage Highlights and Top Prospects

      NBA Combine Results: Friday Scrimmage Highlights and Top Prospects
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      NBA Combine Results: Friday Scrimmage Highlights and Top Prospects

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Kawhi Out Game 4 vs. Suns

      Lue confirms Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Game 4 Saturday; Marcus Morris (knee) game-time decision

      Kawhi Out Game 4 vs. Suns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi Out Game 4 vs. Suns

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Will Jusuf Nurkic Be a Trail Blazer Next Year?

      Will Jusuf Nurkic Be a Trail Blazer Next Year?
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Will Jusuf Nurkic Be a Trail Blazer Next Year?

      Dan Marang
      via Blazer's Edge

      Rumor: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard getting antsy

      Rumor: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard getting antsy
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Rumor: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard getting antsy

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports