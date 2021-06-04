Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Tips for Friday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Luka Doncic has been a scoring machine for the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic's scoring exploits would suggest he will be the most rostered player in FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests for Friday's Game 6.

Friday's DFS strategy differs from the rest of the postseason to date because you are playing a single-game contest.

Doncic must be placed in one of the three roster spots on FanDuel with point multipliers, and who you surround him with in the other two spots will determine how high up you place.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be popular selections as well. There is a good chance both put up high totals, especially if the trend of road teams winning the series extends into Game 6.

To have the most successful lineup, you need to plug in a few players with lower salaries. If you use Doncic, Leonard and George, you will not have enough salary left to add two high-volume options.

You are going to have to choose between Leonard and George and then find the perfect fits to fill out the five-player roster.