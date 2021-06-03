Ranking the Top 25 Current College Football Coaches

2 of 5

22. David Shaw, Stanford

Since replacing Jim Harbaugh in 2010, David Shaw has kept Stanford as a solid mid-tier program. While the Cardinal have cracked double-digit wins only twice since 2014, the only non-2020 season without eight victories is 2019. Through 10 years, he's amassed a 90-36 record. Returning the team to legitimate Pac-12 contention would edge Shaw higher in this category.

21. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Save for Bear Bryant's tenure in the early 1950s, Kentucky has rarely had more than an occasional bright spot until Stoops, who is starting his ninth season in Lexington. Now, the Wildcats are consistently good. Sure, that's not as glamorous as "national-title contender," but context is important. Kentucky won seven-plus games from 2016-19, including a 10-win 2018.

20. Gary Patterson, TCU

Perhaps this is a reflection of an 18-17 stretch since 2018 and unfairly low, considering Patterson has a 178-74 record in 21 years at TCU. He's overseen the transition from the WAC to Conference USA to the Mountain West to the Big 12. Patterson's ability to identify and develop less-recruited players is stellar; TCU has 55 draft picks in the last two decades.

19. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Prior to an awful 2020, Harbaugh straddled the expectation-created line of underperformance and success. From 2015-19, Michigan collected a 47-18 record. That's really good! But it also included an inarguable trend of losing to the best competition, which is really bad! Until the Wolverines dethrone Ohio State, Harbaugh's job security will be uncomfortable, at best.

18. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Ferentz has built a reliable program that narrowly falls shy of the biggest goals. During his 22 years, Iowa has averaged 7.6 wins per season and failed to attain bowl eligibility in just three seasons. However, the Hawkeyes have only shared a Big Ten title in 2002 and 2004, then flirted with the College Football Playoff in 2015 after winning the conference's West Division. The baseline success cannot be ignored, but Iowa always hopes for a little more.

17. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Similar to its above Big Ten rivals, Wisconsin hasn't yet cracked the "championship contender" barrier but has been consistently strong in Chryst's tenure. Through six seasons, he's amassed an impressive 56-19 record with four 10-win years. The next step is winning the Big Ten and reaching the CFP.