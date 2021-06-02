Saints' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

All eyes are going to be on the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks when training camp opens up.

Jameis Winston is expected to be the preferred option over Taysom Hill to replace Drew Brees under center.

Even if the drama is taken out of the decision-making process, most of the preseason talk will surround Winston and what he can do in his second NFL starting job in the NFC South.

Other positional battles could take center stage in training camp, especially at wide receiver and defensive back, where the Saints need players to step up to ensure a successful 2021 campaign.