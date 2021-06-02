5 Biggest Offseason Priorities for New York Knicks After NBA Playoff Elimination

1 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Knicks should enter this offseason with the idea that no dream is too big.

They have the NBA's premier market, upward of $70 million in potentially available cap room and enough draft picks and prospects to push any trade package over the top. Equally important, they also have a leadership group that isn't satisfied off of this year's success alone.

"The goal posts have been moved," a source told B/R's Jake Fischer. "Thibs isn't going to want to rebuild. He has a lot of power, and there's some momentum."

New York should take its star search wherever it desires, regardless how grandiose the ambitions may seem.

If the Los Angeles Clippers do anything other than win a title, the Knicks should put the full-court press on Kawhi Leonard in free agency. They lose nothing if he doesn't come and enter the championship race if he does.

They're reportedly ready to pounce if the Portland Trail Blazers decide to talk Damian Lillard trades, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. They're at the ready in case the Washington Wizards field offers for Bradley Beal, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Should any disgruntled star surface between now and next season, the Knicks will surely pursue them, too.

They can set an exceptionally high standard and refuse to settle for less. Worst-case, they don't add a star now, fill their roster with competent place-holders and prepare to attack a deeper pool of free agents in 2022. Best-case, they find a player who permanently changes the team's trajectory. As long as they aim for the stars and never lower their sights, they'll find what they want sooner or later.