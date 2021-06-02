Browns' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Competition to get on the field for the Cleveland Browns in 2021 figures to be fierce.

After the team's run to the divisional round in the 2020 postseason, general manager Andrew Berry spent the offseason making a playoff roster even stronger.

The Browns had few losses of note (Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi being the exceptions) while adding a bevy of talented players including John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II.

The result is going to be a preseason marked by competition to get a lion's share of the reps. Some positions are locked up. The team's core of stars, including Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett, leaves little mystery at certain spots.

Still, there are some positions where the rotation is far from settled. Here's a look at a few key preseason battles worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to the season.