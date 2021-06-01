Next-Gen NBA: Grading Playoffs' Top 23-and-Under Stars so Far

0 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NBA thrives on talent. It markets games as individual matchups, making it completely dependent upon the superstars: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul—the list goes on. These players are over 30, meaning they are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning.

There is another wave of players ready for the helm, including Devin Booker (24), Giannis Antetokounmpo (26), Joel Embiid (27) and Anthony Davis (28). They are great, and the next generation also has no shortage of talent, which is on full display in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The postseason has several stars 23 and under calling next. For some, this is their first playoff appearance. For others, they are essentially playoff veterans by now.

Almost all are performing at high levels, so we took a step back and graded the top young talent so far—a group showing that the NBA will be in good hands for a very long time.