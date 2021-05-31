8 Early Takeaways from the 2021 NBA Playoffs

1 of 8

Justin Ford/Getty Images

When the Jazz dropped the series opener to the No. 8 Grizzlies, much was made of the absence of Utah's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell.

"Mitchell said he was shocked when informed Sunday afternoon that he wouldn't play in the series opener," Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst wrote for ESPN. "He had expressed excitement about playing in the game when he spoke to the media after the morning shootaround, saying he felt some soreness but no pain."

Mitchell's medical team said one thing. Utah's said another. And the organization obviously went with their own experts. Windhorst mentioned that Mitchell's relationship with the organization had been damaged by the decision on his podcast.

Two successive wins, including one in Memphis, have steadied things, though. And it feels right that the steadying hand is Mike Conley's. After a decade and change as one of the game's most reliable floor generals, Conley is playing some of the best basketball of his career against his former team.

Through three games, he's averaging 23.0 points, 11.3 assists, 5.3 boards and 4.3 threes. His 8.2 box plus/minus (BPM "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference) nearly doubles his career playoff mark.

Even with that level of production, though, it's hard to imagine the Grizzlies are kicking themselves for trading Conley to the Jazz. The 33-year old's departure cleared the way for 21-year-old Ja Morant, who's averaging 33.7 points and 6.0 assists in the series. And despite his failure to connect on one yet, his attempts to dunk on Rudy Gobert are about as exciting as misses get.

For years, Conley was the basketball conscience of the Grit-n-Grind Grizzlies. But that group likely maxed out its potential. It was time for the point guard and the organization to split. What this first-round series is showing us is that it was the right move for both sides.

Conley's new team looks poised to compete for a title. His old one is in good hands without him.