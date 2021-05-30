Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Tips for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum have left their marks on the first-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics through three games.

Tatum commanded the spotlight in Game 3 by posting 50 points. Harden produced 41 and Durant scored 39 in the defeat.

Each of the four superstars is averaging more than 20 points per game in the series, which makes them the easy targets to be anchors of your daily fantasy basketball lineups for Sunday's four-game slate.

Harden, Durant, Irving and Tatum will cost a high salary in FanDuel's main contest, but they proved in the first three games that they are more than worth it.

If you take the chalky route and roster two members of the quartet, you will need to add players in the second or third salary brackets.

Deandre Ayton should be the first member from those two groups chosen because of the consistency he displayed in the Phoenix Suns' three contests with the Los Angeles Lakers. After that, you will need to find value at some positions, but it is there if you utilize the right combination of players.