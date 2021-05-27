UFC President Dana White on TUF, Future for Conor McGregor and Plans for 2021

1 of 5

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The first season of The Ultimate Fighter debuted way back in 2005 and concluded with a historic fight between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar—both of whom earned UFC contracts for their efforts.

Twenty-nine seasons and almost 20 years later, White is still as big a fan of the show as ever.

"I'm excited," White told Bleacher Report ahead of Season 29. "This is a great season. If you're a fan of The Ultimate Fighter, this season has everything that you expect, but what makes me happy—and what's most important—is that the fights are really good, and I believe the fight that's going to go to the finale is going to be a good one."

While The Ultimate Fighter was the UFC's first talent-scouting series, the promotion has created several others since, most notably Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight and Dana White's Contender Series.

Despite the creation of these newer programs, White believes The Ultimate Fighter is as valuable as it's ever been—both for the UFC and for its fans.

"I just think that The Ultimate Fighter is a deeper dive into who these guys are—their personalities, where they come from, what they're all about, how they train," the UFC boss said. "So many people have become fans of the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter.

"Now, I feel like we give you everything you need. We have Fight Nights. We have pay-per-views. We have the Contender Series—four or five fights in a night with the best unsigned talent available. We've got Lookin' For a Fight where we go to small shows and there's some fun stuff to watch, and we get to watch these guys fight and see if they can make it into the UFC. Then you have The Ultimate Fighter for people who like to dive into an hour-long show and learn more about the characters."

Since its inception, The Ultimate Fighter has produced a long list of successful fighters, from legends like Forrest Griffin and Michael Bisping, to current champions like welterweight king Kamaru Usman and strawweight queen Rose Namajunas.

White can't say whether the upcoming season will produce any future champs, but he noted that it's often the least-suspecting competitors who make the biggest splash—like middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum, who was famously picked last on Season 17 of the show.

"The most amazing thing about The Ultimate Fighter is the best always seem to rise to the top, no matter what," White said. "If you look at Kelvin Gastelum's season, he was picked dead last, and look what happened? The coaches evaluated everyone and they didn't see [the potential] in Kelvin Gastelum and he rose to the top, and look how long he's been here.

"My point with this whole thing is that I believe we got some good talent on this season," he added. "I'm not saying we've got the next Kamaru Usman, but we got kids that are going to be talented, and who knows? We take them through this process, and if they have what it takes, they end up shining."

Needless to say, The Ultimate Fighter isn't going anywhere so long as White's at the helm.

"The Ultimate Fighter is here to stay," he said. "I don't know when it will ever go away. I don't think there's ever a day when the show isn't relevant."