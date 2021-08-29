Phillies' J.T. Realmuto Day-to-Day After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Diamondbacks

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star J.T. Realmuto is day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks with an ankle injury.

Manager Joe Girardi told reporters Realmuto rolled his ankle on his final swing of the game. He finished the contest 1-for-2 with a walk. Realmuto—who was playing first base—was replaced by Brad Miller.

The 30-year-old is hitting .264 with 58 RBI and 14 home runs through 106 games in 2021 to lead the Phillies to a 66-64 record, putting the team 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and four games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card race.

Realmuto's production isn't a surprise. He posted career highs in RBI (83) and home runs (25) upon joining the Phillies for the 2019 season, and he is coming off of a .266 average with 32 RBI through 47 games in a pandemic-shortened campaign last year.

The three-time All-Star has already missed time in 2021 with a bone bruise on his left hand, an injury that sidelined him for approximately two weeks back in May.



If Realmuto misses time, Rafael Marchan should see increased time behind the plate, though he's certainly no long-term solution at the position. Marchan has a total of 16 career MLB appearances on his resume. He does, however, boast a .290 batting average in 13 games this season.