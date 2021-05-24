WFT Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team has plenty to prove in 2021. It must show that last year's NFC East title was no fluke. It must demonstrate that passing on a quarterback in this year's draft wasn't a mistake. It must also prove that winning with defense is still a viable strategy in the NFL.

Last season, the Football Team ranked second in total defense and fourth in points allowed. This was good enough to take the division crown with a 7-9 record. However, Washington only ranked 40th in total offense, and its solution at quarterback is journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles improving on paper this offseason—and the Dallas Cowboys getting back a healthy Dak Prescott at quarterback—Washington won't have an easy path to the postseason.

Along the way, several individual players will have to prove themselves. You will find a look at three of them here.