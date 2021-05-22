Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for NBA Playoffs Opening Weekend

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The first two games of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be rematches from playoff series we watched inside the Orlando, Florida, bubble last season.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on their way to the NBA Finals last summer.

To get into the second round, the Heat have to navigate their matchup with the No. 3 seed by putting in similar defensive performances to last summer.

Miami's recent success against Milwaukee's shooters should keep you away from the Bucks when building daily fantasy lineups for the weekend.

Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard should be two of the top lineup anchors chosen on Saturday after they both thrived in the six-game first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

While Doncic, Leonard and Paul George will catch plenty of DFS attention, one shooter on the Dallas roster could be the key to success on Saturday.