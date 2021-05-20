Warriors' Complete Guide to Play-In Game vs. Grizzlies

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

In wholly objective terms, the Golden State Warriors' 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night was the one that got away.

The Warriors had a 13-point lead at halftime, a three-point advantage with three minutes to go and two chances to tie the score in the final 40 seconds.

But Golden State needs to erase all of the above from its memory banks and do it quickly. In the latest example of NBA life comes at you quick, the Warriors are suddenly faced with a win-or-go-home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

If the Dubs aren't careful, they could waste Stephen Curry's MVP-caliber campaign without even a first-round ticket to show for it.

This contest, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night (ESPN), is as crucial as they come. Let's break down everything you need to know about the matchup.