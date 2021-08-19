X

    Hamidou Diallo, Pistons Agree to 2-Year, $10.4M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2021

    Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Hamidou Diallo isn't going anywhere.

    The young guard and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a two-year, $10.4 million contract on Thursday,  his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    It isn't a surprise the Pistons are invested in Diallo. They traded Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick to acquire him ahead of the March trade deadline, and general manager Troy Weaver expressed a desire to keep him around after the season:

    "I told him a lot of players don't get this opportunity to take the bull by the horn. He has that chance now to come in and really turn his career into a huge positive. He's been teetering up and down in OKC, injuries here, the different construct of the team. Now he's here with a young group. Hopefully we can get him, talk to him and continue him with the group."

    The Kentucky product never quite carved out a consistent role for himself with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his first three seasons. But he found a rhythm in Detroit, especially late in the year, averaging 21.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the team's final four contests.

    Although that's a small sample size, it's perhaps an indication of Diallo's potential in a more consistent role. So it's hardly a surprise that the team re-signed him, particularly after cap space dried up around the league.

