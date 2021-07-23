JaMychal Green Reportedly Declines $7.6M Nuggets Contract Option, Will Be UFA

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has declined his $7.6 million player option for 2021-22 and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that Green and the Nuggets have mutual interest in a new contract.

The 31-year-old averaged 8.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting (39.9 percent from three-point range) and 4.8 rebounds in his first season in Denver in 2020-21.

The 6'8" forward inked a two-year, $14.8 million contract with Denver before the 2020-21 season. He has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets during his seven years in the NBA.

In 420 career regular-season games, Green owns averages of 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds. That includes career highs of 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with the Grizzlies in 2017-18.

Green primarily came off the bench in Denver save for a few spot starts. His three-point shooting prowess and rebounding abilities were beneficial as the Nuggets finished third in the Western Conference standings and reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

His presence in the rotation helped maintain Denver's strong standing in the West after point guard Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL in April.

However, Denver may be in the market for another forward should it not re-sign Green.