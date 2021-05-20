Knicks' Complete Guide to 1st-Round Playoff Series vs. Hawks

2 of 4

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

Stopping either of these offenses starts with corralling their respective stars. Both clubs will have a tough time doing that.

The point guard battle looks lopsided in Atlanta's favor. The Hawks follow the lead of Trae Young, a 2019-20 All-Star who missed this season's cut despite being the only player to average 25 points and nine assists. New York, meanwhile, counters with a revolving door-like rotation that opens with Elfrid Payton and shifts to the likes of Derrick Rose, rookie Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and Frank Ntilikina.

Will the Knicks look to answer Young's offense with point-guard production of their own, or do they lean into the best defensive option to make life harder on the Hawks' franchise face? Rose is the best scorer of the group, Ntilikina is the top defender and both give things back at the opposite end. The better Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau handles this rotation, the higher their chances grow to advance.

Power forward is New York's biggest advantage, thanks to Julius Randle's emergence as an All-Star and fringe MVP candidate. This season's minutes leader posted personal bests almost across the board, including 24.1 points, 6.0 assists and 41.1 percent three-point shooting.

"Obviously, the guy's having a great year, a hell of a year, making a lot of tough shots," Hawks forward John Collins told reporters. "He's obviously worked on his game a ton, so it's a matter of understanding for us what spaces and shots he shoots the ball in, and what we need to do as a team to force him into taking even tougher shots than he's taking now."

The Hawks will give Randle different looks with Collins, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela and perhaps even rookie Onyeka Okongwu. There isn't an obvious Randle stopper in the mix, though, and if Atlanta has to throw Capela at him, it will be pulling its interior anchor out of the middle and potentially making itself vulnerable underneath.