Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason to Look Forward to 2021 Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

When the Arizona Cardinals hired head coach Kliff Kingsbury two years ago and paired him with quarterback Kyler Murray, their vision appeared to be building one of the most unstoppable offenses in the NFL. The Cardinals aren't there just yet, but Murray has developed into one of the most exciting young players in the league.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Murray was even better in Year 2. His passer rating jumped from 87.4 to 94.3, he threw six more touchdown passes, and he rushed for an impressive 819 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The Cardinals should be excited about Year 3 of the Murray-centric offense because the pieces are in place for it to be electric.

This offseason, Arizona added veteran wideout A.J. Green and drafted Purdue receiver Rondale Moore to complement DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella. They also added James Conner to pair with running back Chase Edmonds. There's a chance that the ageless Larry Fitzgerald will be back as well.

"If he tells us at some point that he's ready to go, we'll have a spot for him," general manager Steve Keim told Mad Dog Radio's Adam Schein (h/t Arizona Sports).

With a loaded cadre of pass-catchers at his disposal, Murray could be in line for the sort of third-year jump the NFL world saw from Buffalo's Josh Allen last season. If nothing else, this offense will be a heck of a lot of fun to watch.