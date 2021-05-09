NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Dug In'; Broncos 'Monitoring' Packers Situation

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly gaining increasing traction in potential trade discussions for Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday that Rodgers is "dug in" on his trade request, and a move to Denver has become a source of intrigue:

"The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they're trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn. So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed 'dug in,' and there's a belief by some that he wants to be out West. Denver is a team that's buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is 'monitoring' that situation right now. But they're also coming out of the draft days, and they're in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they're not committed or tied to anything. Talking to people around the league, they say about 60-40 they think that Rodgers is dealt."

