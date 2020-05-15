Aaron Rodgers Wasn't 'Thrilled' with Jordan Love Pick: QB 'Not to Blame at All'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed mixed feelings Friday about the team's drafting of Jordan Love in his first public comments since the selection.

The Packers took the Utah State quarterback No. 26 overall in last month's draft.

Rodgers spoke positively about Love on a conference call with reporters: "I'm excited to work with him. He seems like a good kid."

Rodgers admitted he wasn't a fan of the pick when he first heard of it. "General reaction at first was surprise, like many people," he said. "Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick." However, he holds no ill will toward Love, saying, "He's not to blame at all."

He noted that he understands why the organization is looking toward the future and preparing for it.

The Love selection shocked many with Rodgers under contract through 2023. The veteran signal-caller led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game last season where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

