Schefter: 'People in League Circles' Believe Deshaun Watson Won't Play in 2021

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss at least all of 2021 while facing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday:

Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 22 different women filed over the past few months, the most recent of which was filed in April, per Samantha Ketterer of the Houston Chronicle. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Thursday that the league is monitoring the situation.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves," Goodell said. "There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision."

Beyond the recent allegations, Watson had reportedly already wanted to leave the Texans after requesting a trade in January.

Schefter reported the quarterback was unhappy to be left out of the hiring process for general manager Nick Caserio. It came after he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while getting little help around him during a 4-12 season.

New head coach David Culley said in March the Texans were "committed" to Watson, but now it seems like his time in Houston could be at its end.

The Texans used their third-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, the organization's first selection after not having either a first- or second-round pick. They also signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal in March.