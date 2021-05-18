MLS Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders Remain Unbeaten at the Top Spot

1 of 9

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

27. FC Cincinnati (0-3-1; 1 point)

Well, at least the brand-new TQL Stadium looks nice and FC Cincinnati fans can enjoy the matchday experience.

That's the only positive we can dish out regarding FC Cincinnati at the moment.

FC Cincy is still a mess at the back with 13 goals allowed and a minus-9 goal differential, both of which are league worsts.

The club's attack looked decent in the pair of two-goal performances against Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF, but it was thoroughly outclassed by two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. New York City and Orlando City outscored Cincinnati by a combined 8-0.

26. Chicago Fire (0-4-1; 1 point)

It is hard to avoid the dumpster fire pun when talking about the early performances from the Chicago Fire.

Chicago is second to FC Cincinnati in goals conceded and goal differential and is in the middle of a three-game scoreless streak.

Raphael Wicky's side last scored in the 46th minute of its 3-1 loss to Atlanta United on April 24. Since then, it has suffered defeats to the New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union and D.C. United.

25. D.C. United (2-4-0; 6 points)

At least D.C. United can say that they beat Chicago.

The Black-and-Red knocked off Chicago on May 13, which is why they are one rung higher on the MLS pecking order.

Hernan Losada's men failed to capitalize on that result, though, suffering a 1-0 loss to Orlando City at Audi Field on Sunday.

Life does not get any easier for D.C. in Week 6, as the Philadelphia Union, who are rounding into league form, come to the United States capital.

24. Columbus (1-2-2; 5 points)

So what is exactly wrong with the Columbus Crew...errr Columbus SC?

Some will joke around and say the two losses suffered to Toronto FC and New England Revolution were karma for the club changing its crest and name.

All joking aside, the Crew just have not been as lethal in front of the net as we expected them to be with Lucas Zelarayan and Gyasi Zardes leading the charge.

All three of the club's goals came against D.C., which is not much of an accomplishment since United dealt with a depleted roster due to injuries and does not have the same quality in talent.

Maybe the Crew are just going through an extended MLS Cup and CONCACAF Champions League hangover, but whatever is plaguing them, it needs to be fixed soon or they could be chasing points throughout the summer.

23. Toronto FC (1-2-2; 5 points)

One of D.C.'s two wins is over Chicago, Columbus beat D.C. and Toronto earned its lone league win over the Crew.

That is how simple it was to determine the back end of this week's power rankings.

In the long run, Toronto FC should be much higher in the standings. The Reds added attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo to the roster last week and will have their full focus on MLS play after dealing with the CCL to start the season.

Toronto closes out May with a trip to Orlando and another clash with Columbus. If it loses both games, it would not be a sign for panic since it would then have two weeks off to get healthy and let Soteldo adapt more to his new teammates.

If you look ahead to late June and early July, TFC has a three-game stretch against Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and D.C. United in which it can surge up the standings.

22. FC Dallas (1-2-2; 5 points)

FC Dallas' record is buoyed by a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers in which their opponent rested a majority of its starters between CCL matches.

Luchi Gonzalez's side earned its other two points through draws with the Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo, who look like playoff contenders early on.

The one positive for FC Dallas at the moment is their defensive form. Three of the six goals they conceded came in a single game against the San Jose Earthquakes. They allowed one each in the last three contests.

21. Vancouver Whitecaps (2-3-1; 7 points)

The Vancouver Whitecaps took advantage of the CCL focus that their first two opponents had in order to pick up four points.

Vancouver opened with a win over Portland and a tie with Toronto while both squads were working on advancing out of the CCL round of 16.

In the last four games, the Whitecaps have been shut out three times and have a win over CF Montreal at their current home site of Rio Tinto Stadium.

Vancouver's lack of offensive quality against Colorado, Minnesota and Sporting Kansas City gives us the feeling that it will drop further down the standings as the weeks go on.