Predicting WFT's Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record. The good news is that Washington landed a quality journeyman quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick and bolstered its receiving corps in free agency and the draft.

On paper, the Football Team should be even better than it was a year ago.

The bad news is that the rest of the division looks to have improved as well. The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves a No. 1 receiver in DeVonta Smith, the Dallas Cowboys are getting back a healthy Dak Prescott, and the New York Giants added a bevy of offensive talent.

For Washington to repeat as the leader in the East, it is going to need some big-time statistical contributions from its top stars. Who might its key statistical leaders be in 2021? We'll examine that here.