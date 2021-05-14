NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Standings, Play-in Predictions for Lakers, More

2 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Considering it would take the Wizards losing out and the Bulls winning out to change this field, no one should expect a change in the standings.

Once the curtains drop on this campaign, it will be the Celtics, Hornets, Pacers and Wizards left fighting for the East's final two postseason spots.

Boston is backing into this event in a bad way, having dropped four straight and lost All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown for good. That could make the Shamrocks vulnerable, if not for the fact all four teams are stumbling into this tournament. None has a winning record in its last 10 games or a victory its last time out. Together, the four teams are on a combined 10-game losing streak.

The Celtics will be favored no matter who they're facing. They will think they have the best player in the series with Jayson Tatum, and they'll probably be right (though that conversation gets interesting if the Wizards ascend to No. 8). Our crystal ball sees the Pacers winding up at No. 8, and then not having enough to hang with the Celtics, despite the best efforts of Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.

That leaves the Hornets and Wizards to lock horns in the 9-10 matchup, and this might be where an unexpectedly fun season in Buzz City comes to a close.

The Hornets, who are 3-6 in their last nine games, may not have Gordon Hayward (foot) and can only expect so much from freshman phenom LaMelo Ball. The Wizards get as much guard production as anyone between Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Advantage Washington.

That would have the Pacers hosting the Wizards in a do-or-die game for No. 8. Washington's guards would again be the difference-makers, as they were in the team's 133-132 road win over Indiana less than a week ago, when Beal had 50 points on 31 shots and Westbrook delivered a 33-point, 19-rebound, 15-assist triple-double.