    Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury, Miss Rest of Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics announced star Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist that will require surgery.

    The 24-year-old had a superb year for the Celtics, averaging career bests in points (24.7), assists (3.4), steals (1.2 SPG), field-goal percentage (48.4 percent), three-point percentage (39.7 percent) and free-throw percentage (76.4 percent).

    The Celtics have struggled to find consistency, however, going just 35-33 and sitting at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. Given the talent the team has in Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, Boston's problems this season have been surprising and have called into question the future of the team's core. 

    It's hard to imagine Tatum and Brown will be going anywhere soon, though. 

    In the present, the Celtics can't replace the California product's scoring and two-way impact. They're a far worse team without him.

    Expect players like Evan Fournier and Aaron Nesmith to play a bigger role for the team while Brown sits. 

