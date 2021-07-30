Duncan Robinson Receives Qualifying Offer from Heat, Will Be RFA

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Heat took the first step toward keeping Duncan Robinson on the roster for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old received his qualifying offer that is worth $4.7 million, per Spotrac. This means the Heat can match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent and make sure he doesn't sign elsewhere.

The three-point shooter has always been an under-the-radar player who may have the opportunity to land his first massive deal this offseason. In May, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported teams may look to offer him as much as $20 million in an effort to ensure the Heat don't match.

Robinson started his collegiate career at Division III Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, before he transferred to Michigan and then went undrafted in 2018. He then went to the G League and didn't have his breakthrough campaign until 2019-20.

That is when he averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from three-point range.

He also helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals behind a number of impressive individual showings in the playoffs, such as when he drilled seven three-pointers in a first-round win over the Indiana Pacers and made five three-pointers in a closeout win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals after scoring 20 points in Game 5.

The sharpshooter also helped keep Miami alive in the NBA Finals with 26 points and seven made threes in a Game 5 win before it lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6.

Robinson played well off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo throughout those playoffs as someone who could take advantage of the open looks created by the additional attention the two primary playmakers drew.

He was more of a known commodity who could no longer fly under the radar as one of the best shooters in the league coming into the 2020-21 campaign, but he still played well and averaged 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game behind 40.8 percent shooting from deep.

Robinson is still relatively young and has proved himself to be an ideal complementary player and outside shooter. It comes as no surprise the Heat extended him the qualifying offer.